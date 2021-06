Pharrell has been a huge influencer in the sneaker space over the last few years and he has brought out some pretty amazing shoes for Adidas. The Adidas NMD Human Race is the one shoe that always comes to people's minds although it's clear that he wants to expand his brand and come through with something new. In fact, over the last few days, Pharrell has been teasing some new shoes on his Instagram, and even Lil Uzi Vert has joined in on the fun.