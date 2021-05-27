Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, IA

One Person Injured in Cement Truck vs Car Crash in Greene County

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was injured in a Wednesday morning two vehicle crash in Greene County. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Greene County Ambulance, and the Grand Junction and Jefferson fire departments responded to the wreck at 11:23am on U Avenue near 185th Street, north of Grand Junction. The Sheriff’s Office reports that 27-year-old Norman Taylor of Ames was traveling north on U Avenue when he lost control of a 2015 Mack cement truck and side swiped a southbound 2013 Ford Edge that was driven by 67-year-old Nancy Carhill of Jefferson.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Greene County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Jefferson, IA
Greene County, IA
Accidents
City
Grand Junction, IA
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
Jefferson, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Traffic
Jefferson, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Valley Fire#Jefferson County#The Grand Junction#The Sheriff S Office#Raccoon Valley Radio#Cement#27 Year Old Norman Taylor#Vehicles#Ford Edge#67 Year Old Nancy Carhill#Under Investigation#185th Street#Medical#Total Loss#Lost Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Greene County, IA1380kcim.com

Dropped Cell Phone Leads To Single Vehicle Accident In Greene County Friday

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident Friday evening southeast of Jefferson at approximately 7:15 p.m. Richard Dean Tuhn, Jr. of Jefferson was eastbound on 252nd Street in a 2002 Ford F-150. He told authorities he dropped his cell phone and as he attempted to pick it up, he found himself driving in the south ditch. The vehicle eventually rolled onto the passenger’s side. Damage to the truck is estimated at $6,000. No injuries were reported.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report May 14-16, 2021

8:05am Deputies assisted the Jefferson Fire Department with grain bin explosion at Landus Coop in the 1500 block of Mulberry Street. 12:05pm: Russell Lee Gardner (46) of Panora, was booked into the Greene County Jail for Contempt-Violation of No Contact/Protective Order and Violation – 2 counts. 2:03pm: A deputy investigated...
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Landus Updates Operations Following Friday’s Explosion in Jefferson

Following an explosion last week at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson, officials have announced resuming operations later this year. Landus Cooperative Executive Vice President of Communications and Marketing Kerrey Kerr-Enskat says grain operations are expected to resume by the harvest season to receive and dry grain. She points out there will be available storage capacity to meet the needs of area farmers.
Greene County, IAyourfortdodge.com

Second Explosion Reported At Greene County Grain Elevator Over The Weekend

A second explosion at a Greene County grain elevator was reported over the weekend. The second explosion happened Saturday night just after 7 PM. Both explosions happened at Landus Cooperative in Jefferson. The secondary explosion said to be smaller than the first one that shook nearby homes and punctured a structure on Friday morning.
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Second Incident Reported Saturday at Landus Site in Jefferson

Following a possible second explosion sound Saturday evening from the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson, the farmer-owned company released another statement. Landus released this statement regarding Saturday night’s situation that fire and law enforcement responded to around 7:15pm: “the head house of the grain elevator started on fire. This is a normal occurrence for this type of situation. The location is secure and does not pose a threat to public safety.”
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Burglary Incidents in Jefferson

A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges from alleged December incidents in Jefferson. According to court documents, a Jefferson Police Officer investigated an incident that happened between December 20th and 22nd, where a burglary incident took place in the 900 block of West Harrison Street. The report shows 39-year-old Jason Montgomery illegally entered the residence and a theft then occurred. During this same time frame, Montgomery also burglarized a motor vehicle.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Jefferson, IAKCCI.com

Police report second explosion at Jefferson grain elevator

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Police have confirmed with KCCI that there was a second explosion at a grain elevator Saturday night in Jefferson. On Friday morning, there was an explosion at Landus Cooperative on the 1500 block of North Mulberry in Jefferson. Landus said smoldering grain in a self-contained bin located next to the grain elevator led to the dust explosion.
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa State951thebull.com

Suspect in Killing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Pleads Not Guilty

The man charged in the April death of an Iowa State Patrol trooper has pleaded not guilty. According to online court records, a written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on Monday on behalf of 41-year-old Michael Lang. He’s accused of killing Sergeant Jim Smith after Smith and other troopers entered Lang’s home in an attempt to end a standoff between Lang and law enforcement the night of April 9th.
Iowa Statewfxb.com

Train Derailment in Iowa Causes Evacuations for Nearby Homes

A train derailment which resulted in a fire caused evacuations in parts of Iowa yesterday. According to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. in Sibley and involved 47 cars. The crew was not injured. Evacuation orders remain in place and the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District is operating on a late start schedule today.
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Possible Second Explosion Reported At Landus Cooperative In Jefferson

A possible second explosion was reported at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson Saturday night. Jefferson Police Department Sgt. Jeremy Behrens says at roughly 7:15 p.m. Saturday there were reports of flames at Landus the Cooperative site in Jefferson. Landus Cooperative experienced an explosion Friday as a result of a “dust explosion”.