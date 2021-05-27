One Person Injured in Cement Truck vs Car Crash in Greene County

One person was injured in a Wednesday morning two vehicle crash in Greene County. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Greene County Ambulance, and the Grand Junction and Jefferson fire departments responded to the wreck at 11:23am on U Avenue near 185th Street, north of Grand Junction. The Sheriff’s Office reports that 27-year-old Norman Taylor of Ames was traveling north on U Avenue when he lost control of a 2015 Mack cement truck and side swiped a southbound 2013 Ford Edge that was driven by 67-year-old Nancy Carhill of Jefferson.