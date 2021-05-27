Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

RBI ‘Bubble in Equity Market’ Warning Causes Markets to End Flat

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Markets swayed between green and red in today’s trading session but ended flat after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual report suggested that there could be a bubble in the Indian equity market. The highlight of the day was Nifty 50 closing up 0.24% at a record high of 15,337 points while the BSE Sensex 30 gained 0.19% today.

in.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#State Bank Of India#Reserve Bank Of India#Investors#Asian Markets#Investing Com#Bse Sensex 30#Shree Cements Ltd#Shcm#Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd#Ktkm#Tech Mahindra Ltd#Teml#Nifty Bank#Hdfc#Ongc#Kospi#The Federal Reserve#Dow Jones 30 Futures#Ioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksNASDAQ

Daily Markets: Equities Embrace Global Reopening But Inflation Concerns Persist

Equities in Asia-Pacific closed mostly higher, today led by the 1.2% climb in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the 0.6% gain in South Korea’s Kospi. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% while Japan’s Nikkei inched 0.2% lower. By midday trading, the major European indices were up across the board and U.S. equity futures point to a positive start for the last month of the June quarter.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Flat

(RTTNews) - Indian shares failed to sustain early gains and ended Tuesday's session on a flat note, with private banks and metal stocks underperforming. Higher levels attracted profit taking as investor optimism on declining daily coronavirus infections in the country was offset by data showing that India's factory activity growth slowed significantly last month.
Stocksinvesting.com

Selling Pressure, Economic Data Cause Markets to End Flat

Investing.com -- Global cues are strong but Indian markets ended flat on a weak trading day. A day after the government released economic data, markets were subdued with Nifty 50 closing 8 points lower and the BSE Sensex 30 closing 3 points lower. Metals took the worst damage today. JSW...
Stocksinvesting.com

India shares lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.05%

Investing.com – India equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Metals , Banking and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 lost 0.05%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 0.03%. The biggest gainers of the session on...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

KLCI higher at opening on positive market sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): Shares on Bursa Malaysia were higher at opening on Wednesday with finance and healthcare stocks became the contributor, thanks to the recent stimulus package by the government that helped boost investors’ sentiment. At 9.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 2.53 points, or...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares close flat as financials offset energy gains

BENGALURU, June 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed for a second straight session on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets due to concerns over high valuations following a recent rally. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.01% to 15,576.20 at close, while the benchmark S&P...
Stocksinvesting.com

May Market Wrap: Despite Bullish Backdrop, Equities Struggle For Footing

When trading opened at the beginning of May, Wall Street seemed almost smugly optimistic. The long-awaited economic recovery was unfolding nicely. The jobs market appeared to be improving. Home construction was booming, and the COVID-19 pandemic was showing signs of fading. But asset markets overall delivered only modest, nervous results...
Marketsdallassun.com

Equity indices gain marginally, PNB Housing up 20 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Key equity indices gained marginally during early hours on Tuesday with buying interest in auto and financial stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 100 points or 0.19 per cent at 52,037 while the Nifty 50 gained by 15 points or 0.1 per cent to 15,598.
Marketstucsonpost.com

Rate-hike bets in emerging markets getting excessive, funds say

In markets from SA to Mexico, traders are pencilling in a faster pace of interest rate hikes than economists predict. In South Africa, forward-rate agreements are pricing in a 70% probability of a 50-basis-point jump in six months. One analyst says her fund favours the local debt of South Africa,...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

RBI after banks’ warning to customers dealing in cryptos

In a huge relief to cryptocurrency investors, the RBI on Monday issued a clarification saying banks or entities can’t cite its 2018 order that barred them from dealing with virtual cryptocurrencies. The RBI’s statement comes in the wake of several media reports claiming some banks are warning customers against dealing in virtual currencies by referring to the RBI’s April 6, 2018, order.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia drops on virus jitters, other Asian equities mixed

* Indian stocks at record high * Indian rupee best performer in Southeast Asia in May * Malaysia's ringgit ends May at the bottom in the region * China's yuan pulls back from a three-year high By Sameer Manekar May 31 (Reuters) - Stocks in Malaysia dropped more than 1% on Monday, as a resurgence in coronavirus infections and an imminent lockdown in the country dampened investors' risk appetite, while equities in India and Indonesia advanced in a mixed regional market. Currencies were largely muted in the region, though the Taiwanese dollar and the South Korean won strengthened about half a percent each after China's yuan hit its highest level since May 2018. Equities in Kuala Lumpur slid as much as 1.6%, marking their worst day in two months, as a new nationwide lockdown from June threatened to disrupt the Southeast Asian nation's economic recovery. The ringgit weakened as much as 0.3%, and was on track to lose more than a percent in May - the worst-performing Southeast Asian currency in the month. The yuan, which was trading flat around 0630 GMT, has strengthened more than 1.5% this month amid a slide in the U.S. dollar, heavy foreign investment inflows to China and reduced tourism-related outflows over the past couple of months. "Yuan-related currencies are likely to be supported by a firmer yuan as reflected in the moves in the likes of Taiwan dollar and South Korean won today," Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia and Europe Strategist at TD Securities, said. In the sub-continent, Indian shares shed early losses to scale a fresh peak, while the rupee weakened ahead of the fourth-quarter gross domestic product data due later in the day. Economic growth in the country likely picked up in the March quarter, a survey conducted by Reuters showed. However, strict lockdowns due to the second wave of COVID-19 have led to a more pessimistic view about growth in the current quarter. Indian equities have added about 6% so far in May, their best month since February. The rupee has strengthened more than 2%, making it the best performing currency in the region this month. "Equity inflows coming from foreign investors are supportive for the domestic equities. This, along with the sentiment in the global market is why we are seeing these levels in the market," Arnob Biswas, FX research head at SMC Global Securities, said. Investors expect the Reserve Bank of India to maintain its accommodative stance in its upcoming policy meeting on June 4, which is further helping the rally, Biswas added. Shares in Jakarta added more than a percent, marking their fourth consecutive session of gains, whereas the rupiah weakened 0.2%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** India's 10-year benchmark yields rise 2.7 basis points to 6.030% ** China factory activity growth slows slightly in May; stocks slip ** Thai April factory output rises most in 8 years; stocks up Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0724 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.10 -5.89 -1.00 5.16 China.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Fall Ahead Of Key Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday, mirroring weak cues from other Asian markets as tension between the U.S. and China climbed amid calls for a fresh probe into the origins of COVID-19 and China said its manufacturing activity grew at a slightly slower pace in May. Investors also...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Reasons Why Markets Ended Up Today

Investing.com -- Pre-trading signs today said that markets would open weak. However, Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 went against expectations to close up 0.95% and 1% respectively. It seems like the bulls have taken control of the market with the Nifty closing at a record high. Why did the markets do that? There are two major reasons for the same:
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Has $867,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockssomaliupdate.com

Stock markets from flat to huge profits: Top losers, top gainers

Domestic stock markets opened flat on Monday (May 31) and then turned into gains. While auto stocks are at a loss, pharma including Divis Labs is at a profit. Investors are turning to profit-taking in the wake of huge gains last week. Asian markets were in gains for the third week in a row. U.S. markets closed with gains on Friday. Various factors like this caused the indices to turn from flat to profitable. Also, despite the extension of the lockdown in Telangana already, the sanctions have been relaxed. Also, various states are likely to relax from tomorrow.
StocksNASDAQ

Daily Markets: Will Economic Data Lift Equities Ahead of Holiday Weekend?

Equity indices in Asia finished today’s trading mostly higher led by the 2.1% climb in Japan’s Nikkei while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng inched ahead 0.1%. By comparison, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were higher across the board on talk the European Central Bank won’t hit the stimulus breaks at its June 10. U.S. futures point to a positive start to trading, however, there are several pieces of economic data to be published ahead of that market open that could impact how those equities close off the week. Helping lift equities on their last day of trading for May, reports indicate the U.S. Senate is moving closer to passing the Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 and President Biden is reportedly set to unveil a budget that would take federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. Odds are U.S. trading volumes will taper off this afternoon as traders and investors alike look to get an early jump on the holiday weekend.
StocksNASDAQ

What The Meme Stock Surge Says About Equity Markets Today

It’s like January all over again: The so-called “meme stocks” are soaring once again. On Wednesday, Gamestop (GME) increased 16%, reaching price levels not seen since March. The video game retailer climbed another 5% Thursday, as its stock eclipsed $250. Earlier this month, Gamestop was priced at just $162. AMC Entertainment (AMC) has had an even better week. On Wednesday, AMC popped by nearly 19%. Then on Thursday, it skyrocketed 35% to over $26. The movie theatre chain (which nearly filed for bankruptcy earlier in the year but instead raised more equity on the wave of retail enthusiasm) has doubled in value just this week.
StocksBusiness Insider

Swiss Market Ends On Buoyant Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market started off on a slightly sluggish note on Friday, but gained in strength as the session progressed and hit a new record high, and eventually ended on a buoyant note. Data showing the country's economic barometer to have climbed to a new record high...