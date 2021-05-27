UNGA determined to ensure better future for Rohingyas: Volkan Bozkir
UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Wednesday has expressed determination to ensure a better future for the Rohingyas. "I assure you, the United Nations General Assembly is determined to ensure a better future for the Rohingya people," he said after visiting the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar where nearly a million Myanmar nationals took shelter after fleeing persecutions in the Rakhine State since the 1980s.www.thedailystar.net