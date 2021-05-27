UNGA determined to ensure better future for Rohingyas: Volkan Bozkir

UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir will begin a three-day trip to Pakistan today. Bozkhir will meet with prominent officials from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on the heels of the UNGA’s May 20 meeting over the crisis in Palestine. Fallout from the Israel-Palestine conflict reached Pakistan last week when seven demonstrators were killed by a bomb blast at a pro-Palestine rally in the southwestern city of Chaman. Supporters of Palestine were eager to draw parallels to what Pakistan labels an Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, a comparison aided by New Delhi’s close relationship with Israel.