UNGA determined to ensure better future for Rohingyas: Volkan Bozkir

The Daily Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Wednesday has expressed determination to ensure a better future for the Rohingyas. "I assure you, the United Nations General Assembly is determined to ensure a better future for the Rohingya people," he said after visiting the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar where nearly a million Myanmar nationals took shelter after fleeing persecutions in the Rakhine State since the 1980s.

Rohingya People#Myanmar#Genocide#Humanitarian Assistance#Bangladesh#Unga#Un General Assembly#Refugee Relief#Rohingya Leaders#Rakhine State#Repatriation#Persecutions#Treacherous Journeys#Determination#Shelter#Safety#Crackdown#Movement
