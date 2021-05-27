Cancel
Rune Factory 5, Miitopia Top Japanese Sales Charts

By Shubhankar Parijat
gamingbolt.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvelous’ Switch-exclusive life sim RPG Rune Factory 5 isn’t out in the West until later this year, but the game launched in Japan last week, and as you’d expect, enjoyed solid sales. Famitsu has released its newest weekly data for Japanese software and hardware sales, and Rune Factory 5 topped the software charts with over 102,000 units sold. Meanwhile, fellow Switch exclusive Miitopia debuted in second place, selling over 72,000 units.

gamingbolt.com
