Rune Factory 5, Miitopia Top Japanese Sales Charts

Miitopia, Nintendo’s Mii-centric RPG adventure, has landed on Nintendo Switch, and I’ve spent the past week and change diving into it to see everything it had to offer. I’ve reviewed Miitopia once before, four years ago when it was released on the Nintendo 3DS. Back then I found that the game had a ton of charm and I fell in love with sticking my friends, coworkers, and celebrities into the simple and laid-back RPG, and I’m happy to say that I’ve found that playing it on Switch has been just as much of a treat.