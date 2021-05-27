Cancel
‘Diet’ is no longer about preparing for swimsuit season, it is ‘a tool for well-being … to achieve broader goals of feeling healthy and high-functioning’

By Elizabeth Crawford contact
Food Navigator
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs consumers adopt a more flexible and holistic approach to ‘dieting,’ brands have more room to innovate at the ingredient-level through “mindful omissions and swaps” to create products that appeal to shoppers’ lifestyles, according to new research from New Hope Network’s NEXT Data & Insights. “Once upon a time, [diet]...

www.foodnavigator-usa.com
