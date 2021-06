In December 2020, Roland Holloway underwent a laryngectomy – a tricky and dangerous surgery to remove his larynx. It had been damaged by two bouts of neck cancer and subsequent chemo and radiation treatments. During the surgery, doctors constructed a new esophagus for Holloway, building a tube with blood vessels and other tissue excised from his forearm. His wife Jackie Greenholt says Holloway was “prepared to die” during that surgery, which was expected to last 14 hours. But Holloway lived, and now he can eat and swallow – things he hasn’t been able to do for four years.