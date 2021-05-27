Matthew Perry Would 'Freak Out' If Friends Audience Didn't Laugh: 'I Felt Like That Every Night'

I know I need to move on, but I just cannot stop thinking about the Friends reunion. Extreme 1990s enunciation: what was that anyway? I was never a diehard Friends fan – I liked it, sure, but let’s be honest, it was no Frasier. But I cannot imagine any fan of any stripe has spent the past 17 years thinking, “Man, I’d love to see a Friends reunion! And by ‘reunion’ I mean have James Corden ask the actors who had the loudest laugh.”