Matthew Perry Would 'Freak Out' If Friends Audience Didn't Laugh: 'I Felt Like That Every Night'
This post contains spoilers from HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special. For all involved, HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion was an emotional trip down memory lane. The long-anticipated event, which was repeatedly delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally premiered on the streaming service overnight. The nearly two-hour special boasts several formats, including a sit-down interview with host James Corden, celebrity appearances, table reads of classic scenes and more.people.com