Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

USS Gerald R. Ford: The Navy's New Aircraft Carrier Is Nearly Ready

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 18 days ago

Peter Suciu

U.S. Navy,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdJ0M_0aDKOlqf00

Getting a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier ready for her maiden deployment is no small task. The good news is that recently the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) successfully conducted the Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials (CSSQT).

USS Gerald R. Ford: The Navy's New Aircraft Carrier Is Nearly Ready

Getting a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier ready for her maiden deployment is no small task. The good news is that recently the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) successfully conducted the Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials (CSSQT), which is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement that is meant to verify that the ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner.

During the recent CSSQT, the crew of the United States Navy's newest nuclear-powered aircraft and the lead ship of her class used all the onboard weapons systems of the ship during a live firing of the Phalanx CIWS (Close-In Weapons System), RIM-162 ESSM launchers, rolling airframe missile (RAM) launcher and an evolved sea sparrow missile (ESSM) Navy Recognition reported .

Since being formally commissioned by then-President Donald J. Trump on July 22, 2017, USS Gerald R. Ford has conducted an ongoing series of trials – all of which are required before the warship can begin its first deployment.

The aircraft carrier is scheduled for full-ship shock trials by early summer this year, which will be followed by a maintenance period to address any issues that have been discovered.

More from The National Interest What Makes America's New Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Truly Dangerous Step Inside the U.S. Navy's New Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier: The Best Ever? The US Navy Is Now Facing Its Greatest Fear: Obsolete Aircraft Carriers?

Overcoming Challenges

The carrier is still years behind schedule, and could now be deployed in 2024, but as efforts increase the lead ship of the Gerald R. Ford -class could be fully operational sooner.

"These are enormous undertakings," Rear Adm. James Downey, the Navy's program executive officer for aircraft carriers, USNI News reported last year. "There's been some problems. There's been some cost issues. Most of that's history."

The carrier is the lasted generation of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and will replace the aging Nimitz -class on a one-for-one basis as new carriers enter service.

USS Gerald R. Ford , named for the thirty-eighth president of the United States, was laid down on November 13, 2009 and was christened nearly four years later. She was delivered to the U.S. Navy on May 31, 2017.

Four additional Gerald R. Ford -class carriers are under construction or on order and will be delivered by 2036.

USS Gerald R. Ford: Armament of the Carrier

In addition to the carrier's air wing, USS Gerald R. Ford is armed with two RIM-162 ESSM launchers, two RIM-116 RAM, three Phalanx CIWS, and four M2 .50 Cal. (12.7 mm) machine guns. All of these were used in the recent CSSQT.

The RIM-162 Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) is a medium-range, surface-to-air missile designed and manufactured by the American-based defense contractor Raytheon Missile Systems. Each missile can be launched from a quad-pack canister for the MK 41 VLS (Vertical Launching System) shipborne launching system or via a single pack for the MK 29 trainable launcher and MK 48 guided missile VLS. The RIM-162 Evolved SeaSparrow has an operational range of 50 km and can fly at a speed of Mach 4 – or roughly four times the speed of sound.

The small, lightweight RIM-166 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) is an infrared homing surface-to-air missile. It was developed as a cooperative program with General Dynamics Pomona and Valley Systems in the 1970s under an agreement with Denmark and West Germany. With an operational range of 10 km, it is a "fire-and-forget" platform that can be against anti-ship cruise missiles and asymmetric air and surface threats.

The carrier is also armed with the Phalanx CIWS , which can be used to destroy incoming threats such as small boats, surface torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and helicopters. It functions as part of an integrated, layered defense system in order to intercept closest-in threats.

The Phalanx, which is currently on Navy cruisers, destroyers, aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships, among other vessels, consists of one 20mm M-61A1 rotating cannon with six barrels and one search and track radar and FLIR (Forward-looking infrared) camera. The Phalanx Block can fire a 20mm sabot projectile with a tungsten penetrator with an effective firing range of 1,480 m and a maximum firing range of 5,500m.

Peter Suciu is a Michigan-based writer who has contributed to more than four dozen magazines, newspapers and websites. He regularly writes about military small arms, and is the author of several books on military headgear including A Gallery of Military Headdress , which is available on Amazon.com .

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Military Aircraft#U S Navy Ships#Naval Ships#Air Carriers#Cssqt#The United States Navy#Essm#The National Interest#The U S Navy#The Us Navy#Usni News#Armament Of The Carrier#Seasparrow Missile#American#Raytheon Missile Systems#Phalanx#Flir#Navy Recognition#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Related
Aerospace & Defenselatinamericanews.net

US Navy refuels aircraft using unmanned drone

Washington [US], June 8 (ANI): For the first time in history, the US Navy and Boeing have demonstrated air-to-air refuelling operations using an unmanned aircraft - the Boeing-owned MQ-25 T1 test asset - to refuel another aircraft on Monday. The successful flight demonstrated that the MQ-25 Stingray can fulfill its...
Militaryseapowermagazine.org

U.S. Navy Launches First Flight III DDG, the Future USS Jack H. Lucas

PASCAGOULA, Miss. — The first DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer to be built in the Flight III configuration, the future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), was successfully launched at Huntington Ingalls Industries, Ingalls Shipbuilding division, June 4, the Navy said in a June 7 release. The DDG 51...
Militarypopulist.press

The U.S. Navy’s Most Powerful Aircraft Carrier Keeps Having Problems

During the Second World War, American industry produced the most numerous of its class of capital ships, the Essex-class aircraft carrier. A total of twenty-four of a planned thirty-two were built, and fourteen of the warships of the class engaged in combat operations, while no Essex-class carrier was lost to …
San Bernardino, CAtribuneledgernews.com

San Bernardino native serves aboard aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt

Jun. 10—U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac of San Bernardino is serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, according to a news release. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
MilitaryJanes

Carrier Ford starts shock trials

The US Navy (USN) aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) has started its Full Ship Shock Trial (FSST), USN officials confirmed on 9 June. “@Warship_78 is conducting Full Ship Shock Trials in the Atlantic [Ocean],” Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations (CNO), tweeted. A USN official confirmed the tweet.
Militarytheaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why a US Navy Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier would have no problem in defeating Russia’s Admiral Kuznetsov in a 1v1 fight

Assuming both ships are without escort what flattop would win in 1v1, the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier or the Admiral Kuznetsov?. Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. In times of crisis, the first question leaders ask is: “Where are the carriers?” Often the presence of an aircraft carrier has deterred potential adversaries from striking against US interests.
Milton, FLExecutiveBiz

Navy Takes in Leonardo TH-73A Training Helicopter

Leonardo handed over the first TH-73A helicopter to the U.S. Navy for training the branch’s tiltrotor and rotary-wing aviators, as part of a $171 million initial aircraft production contract awarded in January 2020. The Advanced Helicopter Training System, which is derived from the AgustaWestland AW119 Koala, will replace the TH-57B/C...
MilitaryBreaking Defense

Northrop Delivers 1st SEWIP Block 3 Jammer To Navy

WASHINGTON: A naval war with China would be won or lost in large part by a furious exchange of anti-ship guided missiles. SEWIP Block III is intended to cause enemy missiles to go off course and splash harmlessly in the water. So it’s significant that, after years of development, Northrop...
San Diego, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Third aircraft carrier not wonderful for everyone in San Diego

Hours-long commutes, a painful childcare backlog, and an ever-growing lack of housing are some of the problems bedeviling San Diego-based Navy families these days, says a new report to Congress by the federal Government Accountability Office. “According to officials in San Diego, the current waitlist for childcare for the installation is over several hundred children, and they reported a 6-to-18-month wait for childcare services in the area,” says the April document.