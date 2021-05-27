Tribal Women In Maharashtra Build A Modern And Hygienic Period Home Where They Can Isolate Comfortably

You don’t need me to tell you just how much stigma surrounds the concept of menstruation. I am sure your mother has yelled at you for saying something about it in front of your father or the man selling sanitary napkins at the pharmacy has made sure to wrap the packet in a black polythene bag so no one sees what you might be carrying. This is just the tip of the iceberg though. Thanks to the patriarchy, in some houses women have to sit in one corner during their period. They aren’t allowed to touch anything or anyone during that time because they are considered “impure”. Personally, I don’t understand what the big whoop is. It’s a biological phenomenon that women have no control over. But well, that just how the cookie crumbles.