Flood Warning issued for Geary by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Geary The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Geary County in east central Kansas Northern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until noon CDT. * At 859 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding of streams and low lying areas from earlier heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected to continue this morning. Some locations that will experience flooding include Council Grove, White City, Dwight, Parkerville, Latimer and Council Grove Lake.