Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyon County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Lyon, Wabaunsee by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lyon; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Lyon County in east central Kansas Northeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 843 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported ongoing flooding on area streams from earlier thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen across the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alma, Eskridge, Alta Vista, Harveyville, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Volland and Keene.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Wabaunsee County, KS
City
Eskridge, KS
County
Lyon County, KS
City
Alta Vista, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Fifty-one people unaccounted for in Florida building collapse -officials

June 24 (Reuters) - Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble on Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said. Sally Heyman, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said officials have...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

"We have a deal": Biden announces bipartisan compromise on infrastructure

President Joe Biden threw his support behind an infrastructure proposal negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators, boosting momentum for the deal even as congressional leadership also presses forward with a larger bill addressing the more ambitious aspects of the president's agenda. "We have a deal," Mr. Biden told reporters...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships

Britney Spears's cries for help in court have cast a critical light on conservatorships, as the public has become both more aware and more sensitive to mental health struggles. But her explosive claims Wednesday have also reignited a national conversation on freedom, dignity and how much is too much when it comes to legal intervention.