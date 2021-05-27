Special Meeting of the High Point City Council-Chaired by Mayor Wagner

MEETING NOTICE

SPECIAL MEETING (Virtual)

HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the High Point City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 3rd Floor, High Point Municipal Building, 211 S. Hamilton Street for consideration of adopting the City of High Point’s Proposed FY 2021-2022 Budget.

Note: As part of the city of High Point’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, in-person attendance will not be allowed at this meeting. Instead, the city will live stream the meeting. Please click on the following link to listen to the meeting once the City Council is in session.