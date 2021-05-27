Cancel
Special Meeting of the High Point City Council-Chaired by Mayor Wagner

High Point, North Carolina
 14 days ago
MEETING NOTICE

SPECIAL MEETING (Virtual)

HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the High Point City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 3rd Floor, High Point Municipal Building, 211 S. Hamilton Street for consideration of adopting the City of High Point’s Proposed FY 2021-2022 Budget.

Note: As part of the city of High Point’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, in-person attendance will not be allowed at this meeting. Instead, the city will live stream the meeting. Please click on the following link to listen to the meeting once the City Council is in session.

Major industries in High Point include furniture, textiles, and bus manufacturing. The city's official slogan is "North Carolina's International City" due to the semi-annual High Point Furniture Market that attracts 100,000 exhibitors and buyers from around the world. It is home to High Point University, a private Methodist-affiliated institution founded in 1924.

