Massachusetts man gets prison for rape of disabled woman

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to up to 2 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a developmentally disabled woman placed in his home by an adult foster care agency.

Joseph Gagnon, 54, of Haverhill, pleaded guilty in Lawrence Superior Court this week to rape, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and permitting abuse of a disabled person, The Eagle-Tribune reported Thursday.

He was sentenced to 2 to 2 ½ years in state prison, followed by two years of probation, according to prosecutors.

Gagnon was charged in March 2017.

Gagnon raped the woman, who was in her late 30s at the time, while she was in the care of him and his now-estranged wife in their home, authorities said. They received money from the state to care for the woman, police said.

Gagnon threatened to have the victim removed from his home if she told anyone about their sexual contact, police said.