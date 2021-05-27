Five Nonfiction Books You Should Read This Month
CrimeReads editors select the month’s best new nonfiction crime books. Daniel Levin, Proof of Life: Twenty Days on the Hunt for a Missing Person in the Middle East. Levin, a lawyer whose career has taken him into war zone mediation, chronicles the harrowing search for a missing person in the Middle East. The story begins with a dinner in Paris, during which he’s told of a young man who has disappeared in Syria. From there, Levin goes on a dark odyssey through an underworld of fixers, informants, people who want to help and those who want to take advantage, or worse. A portrait of a contemporary morass in the Middle East emerges, as Levin thoughtfully interrogates the signs of hope and hopelessness.crimereads.com