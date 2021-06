My family has its own versions of casual sexism and internalised misogyny, like most Indian families do. However, I still feel, they’ve been more or less liberal, comparatively speaking. Say, for instance, it was never like the women in family don’t have a say in things or are forced to learn cooking and embroidery. But it took me a bit of rebelling to get my grandmother to understand that my cousin brothers can serve themselves food and desert and don’t need my special assistance. Of course, she knows I won’t be participating in this behaviour but it doesn’t stop her from making men feel domestically challenged. My mom on the other hand gives two hoots about these things and she doesn’t even realise that her upbringing made her daughters relentless women! Like most of us, Parineeti Chopra too has seen sexism up, close and personal at home.