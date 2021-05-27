UK influencer CC Clarke is a musician too

In today’s installment of Closet Confessionals, we meet the sister of a former confessor, CC 75! Hailing from Toronto just like her sister, when it comes to fashion and bags it’s a family affair! This luxury lover credits her late grandmother for her love of fashion and shopping, something that many of us can relate to. While her first bag was a patchwork Coach bag the she received to celebrate her Bat Mitzvah, this confessor has now amassed a pretty impressive collection spanning multiple luxury brands. This confessor admits that her purchases are often sentimental, and because of this she’s not a big proponent of selling handbags. Each bag means something to her and is special in its own way, like the addition of her first H bag, a Kelly, which she feels embodies her late grandmother’s essence. Read the full CC below and don’t forget to submit your own!