UK influencer CC Clarke is a musician too

By Brett Callwood
L.A. Weekly
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK influencer CC Clarke is a musician too: Essex girl CC Clarke says that music has always been in her blood. Nowadays, she might balance music and her “other” career as a beauty influencer, but she started out in musical theater. At college, she was writing her own lyrics and ad libbing during productions, and that’s when she realized that she was born to play herself.

www.laweekly.com
