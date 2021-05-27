Cancel
Public Safety

Police Release Horrifying Video of Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash to Discourage Reckless Riding

By Peter Holderith
 17 days ago
Earlier during the same ride, you can see the speedometer climb all the way to roughly 165 mph. It's no secret that riding motorcycles can be dangerous even when operated within the bounds of the law. Drivers in cars sometimes don't see bikes, the legality of lanesplitting differs state-to-state, and of course motorcycles offer very little in terms of crash protection. Reckless driving is also a problem, the same way it is with cars.

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

