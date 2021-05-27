Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A too-stoned-on-edibles Seth Rogen knew it was time to leave the Golden Globes when ‘Walter White’ asked: ‘Are you okay?’

By Cannabis News World
cannabisnewsworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Rogen, buzzed to the hilt on a cannabis lollipop he had throughout the Golden Globes presentation several years ago, thought he was pulling off a nothing-to-see-here vibe… until ‘Walter White’ got into his head. Speaking this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live , Rogen hilariously relayed the moment he knew it was best to ditch the after-party and head home. Pointing out that he had the sucker throughout the show, he kept thinking to himself: “‘Man, this thing is f—–g me up,’” he told Kimmel. Seth Rogen spreads his love of weed south of the border Seth Rogen’s fix for pandemic isolation? Smoke ‘ungodly’ amounts of weed Seth Rogen has written a book and his mom wishes there were fewer drugs in it Rogen reasoned that even though he was spectacularly high, “at least I look and am acting totally normal,’” he said during the episode. But then the show ended and he made his way to the after-party, where he encountered Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White on Breaking Bad . ”I saw Bryan Cranston, who I don’t know that well. But I saw him, and the first thing he said to me was, ‘Are you okay?’, which is an alarming question to be asked when you think you are okay.” Talking about Cranston’s character, Rogen, who admitted to being high during the interview, and Kimmel began joking. “That guy’s seen some things! If I was alarming to Walter White, I must have been f—-d!” Rogen said, laughing.

cannabisnewsworld.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Bryan Cranston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Time To Leave#Show Time#Cannabis News World#Weed Seth Rogen#Love#Man#Breaking Bad#Book#Vibe#Head Home#Weed South#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEW.com

Seth Rogen says Nicolas Cage wanted to play 'a white Jamaican guy' in The Green Hornet

Hopefully we never run out of Nicolas Cage stories. Seth Rogen told a new one on The Howard Stern Show this week while promoting his new essay collection, Yearbook. According to Rogen, Cage expressed interest in appearing in The Green Hornet, the 2011 superhero film Rogen starred in alongside Jay Chou. Naturally, Cage had some very out-there ideas about what kind of character he should play.
Celebritiescannabisnewsworld.com

Coming to America: Seth Rogen's weed brand Houseplant

If you know anything about Seth Rogen, it’s probably that he really loves weed. He admits as much himself in a video he posted to Twitter earlier today. But what you might now know is that he’s been working on a weed brand, Houseplant, and that it’s now debuting in the US. In the minute-long video announcement, Rogen reveals that he’s been developing his weed company for nearly a decade and that flower, ashtrays, lighters, and ceramics will be available in the U.S. (cannabis flower in California only for the time being). Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021 Rogen also tweeted a photo of one of his strains, Pancake Ice sativa, which is loaded with 33% THC, that Rogen claims to smoke every day. “All our strains are named after weather systems like we did with Pineapple Express,” he wrote in the thread. Rogen also revealed that the company produced vinyl records for all three of the strain types (Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid) with a mix of songs for each. While this may be a pleasant surprise to Americans, news broke of Rogen and creative partner Evan Goldberg’s cannabis company joining Canopy Growth back in 2019. At the time, Houseplant products were only available in Canada. But, to the delight of many, that’s all about to change. As of this writing, the Houseplant website is down due to a surge of traffic, according to Uproxx. Rogen’s history in weed culture is as cemented as anyone else’s at this point in his career. The 2008 film Pineapple Express…
CelebritiesPopculture

Seth Rogen Describes Bizarre Experience With Tom Cruise Years Ago

Seth Rogen revealed an insane Hollywood story on Monday about an encounter between him, Tom Cruise and Judd Apatow. The story is apparently included in-depth in Rogen's new memoir Yearbook, but he shared a preview in an interview with Howard Stern. According to Rogen, it started with Cruise inviting him and Apatow to come over to his home sometime in 2006.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Seth Rogen On That Time He Met George Lucas, Who Seemingly Thought The World Was About To End

2012 was an interesting year. The presidential election between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney unfolded, The Avengers marked the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first big crossover event, and there was talk about the world possibly ending before the year was over, based off various ancient beliefs. According to Seth Rogen, George Lucas was among those who ascribed to this doomsday scenario, which threw Rogen for a loop when he first crossed paths with the Star Wars filmmaker.
MoviesComplex

Seth Rogen Says ‘8 Mile’ Audition Was the ‘Weirdest’ of His Career

In his new memoir Yearbook, Seth Rogen detailed a scarring audition he experienced in 2002, when he went out for the role of Cheddar in the Eminem biopic 8 Mile. Rogen admitted that the audition was, “by far, the weirdest audition I ever did.” The movie’s casting director apparently wasn’t comfortable reading lines to Rogen off-camera because of how “rappery” the dialogue was. To combat this, the director asked that those auditioning bring in someone to read alongside them.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Seth Rogen Recounts Hysterically Bombed '8 Mile' Audition

Seth Rogen recently put out a memoir titled Yearbook, and in it, Rogen recounts one moment in his career where he auditioned for the role of Cheddar in Eminem‘s biopic 8 Mile, bombing it together with his friend Jason Segel. The audition happened in 2002 and was “by far, the...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Seth Rogen Drags 'Fascist' Ted Cruz on Colbert, Cruz Hits Back

Rogen also said the Senator is a "terrible man whose words have resulted in death" on Colbert. The war of words between Ted Cruz and Seth Rogen came back in full force this week, with the Texas Senator hitting back at the actor for insulting him on Thursday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
CelebritiesNPR

Fresh Air Weekend: Seth Rogen; Jean Smart

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. Seth Rogen On The Comedy Advice He...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Breaking Bad: is Walter White still alive?

Breaking Bad tells the story of Walter White, a chemistry professor from New Mexico who is diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer. Desperate to leave his family financial peace of mind, he dedicates himself to producing methamphetamine with Jesse, a former student of his. Bryan Cranston He masterfully brought this character to life in a series that achieved maximum popularity and critical approval.
Celebrities963kklz.com

Seth Rogen Talks Cancel Culture, Comedians’ Jokes Not Aging Well

Seth Rogen thinks that comedians are going overboard when it comes to cancel culture in regards to past jokes that have not aged well. Insider reports that Rogen appeared on Good Morning Britain yesterday to discuss his new book Yearbook, a collection of essays about his life. Host Susanna Reid asked the 39-year-old comedic actor what he thought about controversial jokes from his past films.
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Seth Rogen has some surprisingly nuanced thoughts on 'cancel culture'

Complaining about so-called "cancel culture" — that pesky new trend of holding people accountable for their actions, or deciding "hey, maybe this old problematic thing is something I don't want to spend my money on" — has joined baseball and pearl-clutching about Lil Nas X as one of America's favorite pastimes. People are constantly feigning outrage about everything from the removal of "Mr." from a toy potato's packaging to switching an old Disneyland ride's theme from "magical Jim Crow South" to "relevant princess."
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Seth Rogen says Nicolas Cage had idea for controversial role that ‘set off alarms’

Seth Rogen has revealed that Nicolas Cage wanted to play a “white Jamaican guy” in the 2011 superhero film The Green Hornet.During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show to promote his new essay collection, Yearbook, Rogen said that Cage had expressed interest in appearing in the movie with him.Cage’s first idea, recalled Rogen, was to appear as a bald character with hair tattooed onto his cranium. He then allegedly came up with another concept: “A white Jamaican guy.”“It set off a lot of alarms to us,” Rogen said. “Not that a white Jamaican guy is bad, but doing...
CelebritiesKXLY

Seth Rogen peed in a bottle before ‘odd’ encounter with Tom Cruise

Seth Rogen thinks Tom Cruise may have CCTV footage of him peeing in a Snapple bottle. The 39-year-old actor and his producer pal Judd Apatow met the Hollywood icon in the mid-2000s, shortly after Tom and Katie Holmes had welcomed their daughter Suri, and he has recalled details of their “odd” encounter, which included the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star making a “tempting” Scientology pitch and Seth taking desperate measures to relieve himself before going inside.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Seth Rogen expresses worry Tom Cruise ‘won’t be happy’ with Scientology story he shares in new book

Seth Rogen has said he imagines Tom Cruise “is not thrilled” about the “absurd” Scientology story he wrote about him in his new book.The actor, who has released a book of essays detailing awkward encounters with some of Hollywood’s most famous stars, appeared on Good Morning Britain where he reflected on the reaction he might receive from certain actors, including Cruise and Nicolas Cage.In the essay collection, titled Yearbook, Rogen alleges that the Mission: Impossible actor broached the topic of Scientology with him and director Judd Apatow at the “peak of Cruise “mania” around 15 years ago, Acknowledging that...