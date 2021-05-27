A too-stoned-on-edibles Seth Rogen knew it was time to leave the Golden Globes when ‘Walter White’ asked: ‘Are you okay?’
Seth Rogen, buzzed to the hilt on a cannabis lollipop he had throughout the Golden Globes presentation several years ago, thought he was pulling off a nothing-to-see-here vibe… until ‘Walter White’ got into his head. Speaking this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live , Rogen hilariously relayed the moment he knew it was best to ditch the after-party and head home. Pointing out that he had the sucker throughout the show, he kept thinking to himself: “‘Man, this thing is f—–g me up,’” he told Kimmel. Seth Rogen spreads his love of weed south of the border Seth Rogen’s fix for pandemic isolation? Smoke ‘ungodly’ amounts of weed Seth Rogen has written a book and his mom wishes there were fewer drugs in it Rogen reasoned that even though he was spectacularly high, “at least I look and am acting totally normal,’” he said during the episode. But then the show ended and he made his way to the after-party, where he encountered Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White on Breaking Bad . ”I saw Bryan Cranston, who I don’t know that well. But I saw him, and the first thing he said to me was, ‘Are you okay?’, which is an alarming question to be asked when you think you are okay.” Talking about Cranston’s character, Rogen, who admitted to being high during the interview, and Kimmel began joking. “That guy’s seen some things! If I was alarming to Walter White, I must have been f—-d!” Rogen said, laughing.cannabisnewsworld.com