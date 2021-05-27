Cancel
Vietnam Veterans and Associate Vietnam Veterans of America to hold Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans’ Park

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of veterans and their sacrifice, the Vietnam Veterans and Associate Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 630 will be holding a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans’ Park located on Highway 311. The commemoration will take place on Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcomed to attend and share in the memorialization of bravery and dedication to our Country.

#Memorial Day#Memorialization#The Vietnam Veterans#Chapter Representative#American
