Vietnam Veterans and Associate Vietnam Veterans of America to hold Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans’ Park

Following a 10 a.m. Memorial Day Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at the Soboba Reservation, visitors made their way to the Veterans Memorial at the far end of the Soboba Cemetery to pay their respects during a Memorial Day Flag Raising ceremony on May 31. Dedicated “to the memory of the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians and non-tribal members who gave their all for us” the permanent shrine was decorated with a wreath and potted flowers in patriotic colors.