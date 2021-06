I wired up a new shed for an old boy today. His garage had been storm damaged and had to be replaced by a large wooded shed. He will use the shed as a store for garden equipment and as a workshop. His original overhead supply cable comprised a white 2.5mm2 T&E cable run in a plastic hosepipe and supported by a steel catenary cable. The cable had been installed for over 20 years. The hosepipe was yellow in colour and of very substantial quality. The cable was in remarkably good condition and was reused. He liked the hosepipe as he said that it kept the birds off the cable. The benefits also included keeping the cable protected from U.V. damage. I wondered initially of the pipe would cause overheating of the cable, but that was not evident. I suppose that the yellow colour of the hosepipes outer reflects sunlight. It seems a good idea. The hosepipe is flexible but rigid enough to protect the cable from the strong winds off the sea.