Sen. Murray, Rep. Pallone Announce Plans to Develop a Public Option Proposal to Lower Health Care Costs

By Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Health , Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee and Congressman. , announced their plans to develop legislation to establish a public option for health coverage to lower health care costs and help families get quality, affordable health care. The Chairs issued a Request for Information (RFI) today as they begin to work with their colleagues who have put forward public option proposals of their own to craft new comprehensive legislation.

