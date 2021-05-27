Sen. Murray, Rep. Pallone Announce Plans to Develop a Public Option Proposal to Lower Health Care Costs
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Health , Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee and Congressman. , announced their plans to develop legislation to establish a public option for health coverage to lower health care costs and help families get quality, affordable health care. The Chairs issued a Request for Information (RFI) today as they begin to work with their colleagues who have put forward public option proposals of their own to craft new comprehensive legislation.insurancenewsnet.com