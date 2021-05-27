Cancel
The Best Places to Buy Eye Glasses Online

Allure
Here's where experts and editors suggest you shop for a new pair of spectacles. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Finding the right pair of glasses can be overwhelming —...

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...
What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...