Buildings struck by vehicles in two separate DeKalb County incidents

SYCAMORE – Two buildings were struck by vehicles in DeKalb County Wednesday in unrelated incidents. The first occurred around 10 AM in Sycamore when authorities say a 37-year-old Hinkley man crashed into the Sycamore Police Department building for unknown reasons. The second was around 7:30 PM in Waterman, where a 66-year-old Shabbona man reportedly drove into the front of a gas station, knocking down the doors and allegedly left the scene. He is facing a number of charges, and authorities say both crashes remain under investigation.