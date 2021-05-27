Cancel
This Is the Only Thing Keeping My Dog Busy While I'm on Zoom

By Daniel Modlin
Daily Beast
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScouting Report: Forget all of the other toys I have for my dog, this one keeps her occupied for as long as I need her to be. Sometimes, it feels like my dog is the only one who misbehaves during Zoom calls. And then I call my mom. No but for real, my dog is a little bit of a disaster. She just wants attention, to play, but during the workday, and especially when I’m on a Zoom call, I can’t be that for her (sidenote: she also has Zoom fatigue). I’ve tried toys and treats, but recently, I got her this, and I wish I had gotten it way sooner.

