This Is the Only Thing Keeping My Dog Busy While I'm on Zoom

Scouting Report: This treadmill is designed not to take up much space, and can even be rolled out of the way when not in use. Exercise is important, and the pandemic showed us the importance of having exercise equipment at home when the gym is closed. I’ve always been on Team Work-Out-at-Home for several reasons. It’s hard to match the convenience of having your own equipment, and you don’t have to find “appropriate” workout clothes, since no one is going to see you exercising anyway. The most important aspect of my home gym? My treadmill. I’ve had one treadmill or another for most of my adult life, but I never really liked them. Don’t get me wrong, they worked fine, but they were so bulky and unattractive. After all, who wants a big, ugly treadmill taking up valuable floor space? Recently, I found a treadmill that solved all of these problems and then some.