Heading to the beach for Memorial Day? Brett Anthony's got you covered with Brett's Beach Ball Forecast!

Axel is an amazing 3-year-old black Lab mix. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Axel weighs about 80 pounds, has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Axel would thrive as a member of an active family who loves camping and boating and other outdoor activities. Best of all, Axel is house trained. Axel will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Axel, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.