Tyler, TX

Heading to the beach for Memorial Day? Brett Anthony's got you covered with Brett's Beach Ball Forecast!

Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TYLER, Texas — School's out and that means trips to the beach all season long!. That's why CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony created Brett's Beach Ball Forecast to make sure you're prepared as you head to your favorite beach this summer!. We're focusing on beaches that are roughly a day's-drive...

www.cbs19.tv
Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/
