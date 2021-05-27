“We are not going to stop this Ladd build”: Habitat shares financial strain as lumber prices are through the roof
LADD – It’s no secret that lumber prices have skyrocketed due to the pandemic and the strain is hitting Habitat for Humanity’s Ladd build like a ton of bricks. Since the start of the pandemic lumber prices have steadily up-ticked for a number of reasons, like the closure of mills nationwide and all those, “do-it-yourselfers” itching to get projects done at home. Pete Loveland, General Manager at Maze Lumber in Peru says the local situation is a microcosm of what’s going on nationally.www.classichits106.com