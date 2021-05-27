Mathematics And Computer Technology

The role of computers in scientific research has notably increased over the last several decades. This has been driven by the increasing computational power of these machines as well as more efficient computational approaches, which has enabled the analysis of the increasingly complex materials that are investigated for widely differing needs such as energy, information, or applications at extreme conditions. Better materials need to be designed, but in order to achieve improved materials there needs to be comprehensive insight into behaviour, from the ångström to the micrometre, and from the femtosecond to the millisecond. Computation can certainly help in this endeavour.