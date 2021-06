Video game retailer GameStop Corporation has generated more than $1 billion by selling new stock market shares. The company announced this sale earlier this month in the wake of a massive buying frenzy that drove up its share price to historic levels earlier this year - a momentum that the shares have yet to lose. This momentum has not only afflicted severe losses on short sellers - investors who bet on GameStop's share price to drop - but they also seemingly incentivized the company to sell more shares through an "at-the-market" equity offering. The results of the sale are out, and GameStop has revealed today that it managed to sell equity worth $1.13 billion this month.