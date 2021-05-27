Critical race theory is a lens. Here are 11 ways looking through it might refine your understanding of history

The current uproar over the teaching of what’s called the critical race theory (CRT) in schools has become an intriguing spectacle. The matter is coming up a lot these days, with most critics of CRT never hesitating to denounce it as, essentially, a plot to tear America apart. This is an interesting take, although it’s rather belated since this educational theory has been around since the 1970s and it hasn’t ripped us apart nearly as much as other political mechanizations. If you haven’t gotten excited about CRT until recently, there’s probably a politically calculated reason for that.