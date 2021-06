Simon Cowell has cancelled a planned stint as a judge on the new series of The X Factor Israel which is due to air on Reshet 13 later this year. The impetus for Cowell’s reported pulling out has not been officially clarified, although the Jewish News of London cited a source saying, “For a number of reasons, he just can’t be there in Israel to film the show now… Of course he is bitterly disappointed — but it was a decision he had to take.” The source declined to say whether Cowell’s decision had been made as a result of the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, the outlet reported.