“I am in no way bitter with ABC for not renewing For Life for a third season,” the actor tweeted this morning, saying that ABC has been "nothing but supportive." He added: "Sadly, the live audience numbers didn’t reflect and equal the social media reaction. The catch up numbers were really good but that just doesn’t fit the model of a network show as they’re not a streamer. If we do manage to secure another home for FL...It’ll be up to you guys, our loyal fans, to continue to show your support for us because I can promise you this, we will continue to make a show that is beyond worthy of your time and engagement." Meanwhile, Deadline reported last night that For Life could be revived at Hulu.