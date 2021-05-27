Cancel
Lifestyle

First look at LEGO Harry Potter 76388 Hogsmeade Village Visit

By Rachael Davies
brickfanatics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at every detail of LEGO Harry Potter 76388 Hogsmeade Village Visit ahead of its official release on June 1. The build features both Honeydukes Sweetshop and the Three Broomsticks, both staples of all of Harry’s trips to Hogsmeade throughout the books and films. LEGO YouTuber just2good got...

www.brickfanatics.com
