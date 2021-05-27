Mayor Glenn Jacobs to attend graduations at all Knox Co. Schools

Even as the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County and much of the region remains steady, the number of hospitalizations linked to the virus continue to decline. According to the TN Dept. of Health, there were 686 people hospitalized with Covid-19 across the Volunteer State as of Friday. And, according to the Knox County Regional Health Dept., the number of people hospitalized with covid in the 19-county East Tennessee region had slipped to just 68 as of Monday.