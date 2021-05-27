Mayor Glenn Jacobs to attend graduations at all Knox Co. Schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced plans to attend all Knox County Schools’ graduation ceremonies over the next two weeks. Jacobs made the promise to each public high school senior class at the beginning of the school in a video of encouragement. In the video, Mayor Jacobs stressed the importance of earning a high school diploma—whether a student has plans to enroll in a 2- or 4-year university or start their journey for trade certifications.www.wvlt.tv