The Secure Retirement Institute is forecasting all individual annuity product lines except traditional variable annuities and fixed-rate deferred annuities to rebound in 2021. Overall individual annuity sales could see a slight increase in 2021, as the U.S. and the insurance industry slowly transition from the global pandemic. Longer term, SRI expects the total annuity market to benefit from improving economic conditions, shifts in demographic, as well as technology implementations. By 2025, SRI is forecasting the annuity market to grow as much as 30%.