For a limited time, Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia will be featured as an obtainable character in an event within Iron Maiden's popular Legacy of the Beast mobile game. The partnership with Lacuna Coil is just the second in-game band collaboration in the turn-based game where users power up certain characters, each with their own class types and specialties, and take a select number into battle in an attempt to best the foe in a wide variety of combat-related worlds and events.