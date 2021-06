12:20 a.m. — Report of a vehicle that struck a house in the 500 block of East Bluff Street. A 2005 Nissan Titan driven by Brodrick Greer, 23, of Carroll, was parking in his driveway and failed to get the vehicle in park. The Greer vehicle rolled backward across the street striking a garage and causing damage to the garage and vehicle. Greer was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated, no insurance and failure to maintain control of a vehicle. His alleged blood-alcohol concentration was .233 percent.