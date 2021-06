The Broken Bow American Legion juniors and seniors traveled to St. Paul Friday night for a doubleheader. The Broken Bow American Legion juniors baseball team continued their winning ways Friday night. Bow jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first two innings then added four runs in the fifth inning to secure a 9-1 win in five innings. Austin Harvey was great on the mound giving up only one hit and no runs through four innings of work. Brice Chaplin pitched an inning of relief giving up one run and striking out 2. Broken Bow scored their nine runs on 13 hits. Eli Coble was 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 1 run batted in. Brice Chaplin was 2 for 3 with a run scored and 1 RBI. The Bow juniors are now 5-0 on the season.