SSC Tuatara Striker and Aggressor unveiled with up to 2,200 horsepower

By Joel Feder
MotorAuthority
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSSC's been busy. In January it set a production-vehicle land-speed record of 282.9 mph. Now the automaker's ready to expand the Tuatara lineup. On Thursday, the Washington-based supercar maker announced the Tuatara Striker and Tuatara Aggressor. The new models evolve the hypercar with more downforce, more power, and more customizable options.

