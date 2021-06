I never got to be a Poppy Girl. Yes…POPPY GIRL…in CAPITAL letters. To me, it was THAT important. I was so jealous of my four younger sisters. They got to wear pretty flowery homemade dresses and hats, styled by our mama. They got to go to the Legion meetings with my dad, the Commander, and carry baskets of red crepe paper poppies. (Red was my favorite color — I could have DONE this!) They got to go to other assorted meetings throughout the town of Jerome; sing a song composed by mama, recite the poem “In Flanders Fields.” They got their picture in the newspaper. Sigh. They were young and cute and did a good job. They knew what it was all about…