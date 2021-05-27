Arsenal’s second half surge gives fans optimism looking forward

To answer the question in the headline: almost certainly not. Referees are not biased against Arsenal. For starters, bias is such a vague, nebulous term, that you’d be spinning your wheels even before you got down to brass tacks. Second, statistically demonstrating referee bias would take data that I don’t have and number crunching that is well beyond my pay-grade. So my apologies for the clickbait. But the CIES Football Observatory’s Weekly Post about foul frequency did get my brain juices flowing.