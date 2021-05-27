Arsenal’s second half surge gives fans optimism looking forward
Finishing eighth in the Premier League table is never a good thing for a club like Arsenal. After all, the north London outfit has won a plethora of significant trophies during their illustrious history and are used to qualifying for European competitions. While the 2020/21 campaign will be seen as one of the worst seasons in a few decades, there were some noticeable positives to help ease the pain of Arsenal supporters around the world.worldsoccertalk.com