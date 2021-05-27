Cancel
Snakes are out

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising temperatures mean the chances of coming across a snake are also rising. Rapid urbanization and higher-than-normal amounts of rain are a combination that increase the likelihood of humansnake encounters, and more interactions can lead to more bites. Maureen Frank, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service wildlife specialist, Uvalde, has...

Dog snake-breaking clinic June 5

The Yellowstone Pointing Dog Club is holding a snake-breaking clinic at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Thunder Ridge Kennels (east of Billings on Highway 312). Austin Turley and John Mciltrot, professional dog trainers, will teach participating dogs to avoid rattlesnakes through safe and proven methods. The entire process takes a few minutes but lasts a lifetime.
Seasonal Irrigator at Snake River Ranch

PAY: Paid Monthly, Housing is provided, Share of Ranch beef. Snake River Ranch is now accepting applications for our 2021 seasonal flood irrigator position. Irrigation experience is preferred but we are willing to train. Duties include but are not limited to:. Flood pastures by utilizing irrigation dams. Properly drain pastures...
Leila Dress Yellow Snake

Our best selling Leila is back in this seasons yellow snake print. Featuring a sleek bias cut silhouette with a cowl neckline, low scooped exposed back and asymmetrical ruffle hemline in light-weight yellow snake skin satin. Constructed with rouleau halter straps and a centre back invisible zip closure. Turn heads in our favourite party dress.
Shiny and Snakes/Tiny Loves Flowers

"Dinosaur Train" is an animated series for 3-to-6 year olds. The series features a curious young T-rex named Buddy who, together with his adopted Pteranodon family, takes the Dinosaur Train to meet, explore, and have adventures with all kinds of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures.
More than half of Caribbean lizards and snakes disappeared after Europeans arrived

When European explorers arrived in the Caribbean 500 years ago, they didn’t just upend the lives of the Indigenous people they encountered—they altered the entire ecosystem. As many as 70% of the snakes and lizards living on some islands may have vanished, a new study suggests. And it wasn’t just the colonists that were responsible: It was the cats, rats, and raccoons they brought with them.
Louisiana Liquid Snake Hot Sauce Recipe

10 ounces|290 grams red cayenne peppers, seeded and roughly chopped. In a food processor, buzz peppers and garlic as fine as the machine will do it. Place the vinegar, sugar, salt, dashi, and citric acid in a large non-reactive stock pot with the peppers and garlic. Bring to a low simmer and cook for 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat and cool slightly.
Ancient volcanic eruption destroyed the ozone layer

A catastrophic drop in atmospheric ozone levels around the tropics is likely to have contributed to a bottleneck in the human population around 60 to 100,000 years ago, an international research team has suggested. The ozone loss, triggered by the eruption of the Toba supervolcano located in present-day Indonesia, might solve an evolutionary puzzle that scientists have been debating for decades.
Snake River Falls Access Reopening

Snake River Falls will be reopening for public viewing on June 12, 2021, after being closed due to the pandemic. Hours are 9 am to 5 pm, seven days a week. Visitors are asked to read all signage and to not go beyond the rope barrier. There is no swimming, wading or fishing permitted in the area, and no rest rooms or water is available. There is also very little parking and turnaround rooms for large trailers or RV’s.
Earth Matters: Advocates for Snake Preservation

This week, host Kevin Bixby is joined by Melissa Amarello, co-founder and Executive Director of Advocates for Snake Preservation. Listen below:. This week host Candice Burke is joined by Shanti Ceane and Kevin Waters from the Silver City Food Co-op. Listen below: https://gmcr.org/prog/communityspotlight/community%20spotlight%20210528%20silver%20city%20food%20co-op.mp3.
Extreme CO2 greenhouse effect heated up the young Earth

Newswise — Very high atmospheric CO2 levels can explain the high temperatures on the still young Earth three to four billion years ago. At the time, our Sun shone with only 70 to 80 per cent of its present intensity. Nevertheless, the climate on the young Earth was apparently quite warm because there was hardly any glacial ice. This phenomenon is known as the 'paradox of the young weak Sun.' Without an effective greenhouse gas, the young Earth would have frozen into a lump of ice. Whether CO2, methane, or an entirely different greenhouse gas heated up planet Earth is a matter of debate among scientists. New research by Dr Daniel Herwartz of the University of Cologne, Professor Dr Andreas Pack of the University of Göttingen, and Professor Dr Thorsten Nagel of the University of Aarhus (Denmark) now suggests that high CO2 levels are a plausible explanation. This would also solve another geoscientific problem: ocean temperatures that were apparently too high. The article "A CO2 greenhouse efficiently warmed the early Earth and decreased seawater 18O/16O before the onset of plate tectonics" appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Scientists hope to steer robotic surfboards into hurricanes

For decades, atmospheric scientists have targeted hurricanes by land, sea, and air, flying airplanes into their cores to collect measurements from the belly of the beast. Now, a joint venture between Saildrone and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is taking a new approach: drive winged, robotic surfboards into the path of an approaching storm.
Global Warming Continues to Devastate

Although global warming is becoming quite unkind to planet Earth, it has generally been positive for the trout fishery in northern New Mexico — up to this point, that is. We’re in something of a “sweet spot,” no doubt. What used to be long winter months of inactivity on the trout stream has changed to prosperous periods for trout. (And there’s been no big forest die-offs, or vast fires either!)
Off the Beaten Path with The Nature Conservancy

Minnesota is known for many things: Prince, walleye, and distinct accents all make the list. But what perhaps does not get as much attention is our longstanding commitment to conservation and preserving Minnesota’s best outdoor spaces for all to enjoy. Minnesota boasts four national parks, 13 national wildlife refuges, and...
Climate Solutions: Regenerating soil — a key strategy

A Climate Solutions series would be remiss not talking about the importance of soil: its role as a carbon sink, and how caring for it helps both the planet and our species. Food, agriculture, and land use are 25 percent of carbon emissions. Underneath the soil there is a whole...
Species of Feces Help Phytoplankton Feed Itself

Whales and penguins may be magnets for tourists visiting the Southern Hemisphere, but phytoplankton should be the real draw—these waterborne plants anchor marine food chains. However, phytoplankton have an Achilles’ heel: They rely on iron, a nutrient that’s downright scarce in many parts of the world’s oceans. Now, researchers working...
Endangered parrot lives in mountains to avoid people: study

Birds of a feather flock together — far away from society. Researchers have found reason to believe that the kea — a large, endangered parrot species — once lived among humans before moving away from people and into New Zealand’s mountains. In a study published last month in the journal...
Study: Warming lakes smother fish, foul drinking water

New research warns that climate change-driven drops in oxygen levels in the world's freshwater lakes threaten drinking water and biodiversity and can possibly cause the release of more methane, a super potent greenhouse gas. A survey of hundreds of freshwater temperate lakes across the globe found that as temperatures rise,...
Climate may have sent drift of the North Pole toward Greenland

Earth’s geographic poles aren’t fixed. Instead, they wander in seasonal and near-annual cycles. The weather and ocean currents drive most of this slow drift. But a sudden zag in the direction of that drift started in the 1990s. That sharp change in direction appears due in large part to the melting of glaciers, a new study finds. And that melt? Climate change triggered it.
The Atmospheric Ozone Levels Around the Tropics Wrecked by Ancient Volcanic Eruption

The massive drop in atmospheric ozone levels around the tropics around 60 to 100,000 years ago is finally explained. An international research team found new shocking details, unveiling the culprit. As per the team’s discovery, the major ozone loss was triggered by the eruption of the supervolcano Toba (present-day Indonesia),...