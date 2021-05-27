Cancel
Emily Wickersham is leaving ‘NCIS’

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost eight years Emily Wickersham is hanging up her “NCIS” gear. The actress who played Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop confirmed her exit after her character was sent on a secret mission during this week’s season 18 finale. “Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been,” Wickersham...

Emily Wickersham
