Renick, WV

Welton Darl “Pop” Shipe Sr.

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 17 days ago

SHIPE

Welton Darl “Pop” Shipe Sr., 87, of Renick, WV passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home.

Born June 4, 1933 in Mathias, WV, he was the son of the late Benjamin Calvin and Pearl Gertie Ritchie Shipe.

Darl was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and had retired from Lever Brothers Company. He was a member of the Mt. Herman United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the NRA and loved hunting and bowling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by thirteen brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his loving wife of forty-eight years, Lois Roberts Shipe; sons, Darl Shipe Jr. (Beth) of Charleroi, PA, Wayne Shipe of Baker, WV, and Jeffrey Herndon (Karen) of Bradenton, FL; daughters, Sandy Swain of Baltimore, MD, Darlene Shipe of Baker, WV, Katherine Sorrells (Bobby) of Stuarts Draft, VA, and Sandra Lowe (James) of Dayton, OH; fourteen grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Mt. Herman United Methodist Church, Renick, WV with Pastor Pete Scott officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the church. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the Cullers-Shipe Cemetery, Mathias, WV.

Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

