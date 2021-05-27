Cancel
White Sulphur Springs, WV

John Michael Feury

By WV Daily News
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGQxA_0aDKKAF400

FEURY

John Michael Feury, 75, of White Sulphur Springs passed away May 25, 2021 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Mike was born April 25, 1946 in Low Moor, VA and was the son of the late Harry Russell and Matilda E. McCreery Feury.

He was a truck driver for various construction and logging businesses, a member of the Church of God, a former member of the White Sulphur Springs Fire and Rescue Squad. Mike loved fooling with cars, hunting and fishing, but most importantly, being with his grandkids.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Feury, and a brother, Harry G. “Skeets” Feury.

Surviving are his loving wife, Helen Crowder Feury; daughters, Sara Frazier (Shawn) of White Sulphur Springs, Julie Brewster of Georgia, and Stephanie Bridges (Scottie) of Ballard, WV; grandchildren, Leslie, Michael, Aaron, Hannah (Demetrius), Lacie, Cameron, Brooklyn, and Bryson; great-grandchildren; Cayden, Jake, Nick, Kynsleigh, Leilah, Easton, Phoenix, Indie, Jaden, Melanie, and Jaxson; sister, Gail Raines of Pulaski, TN; and his dog, Shadow.

The family would like to invite family and friends to a memorial gathering on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs.

Out of respect for the family, it is suggested that masks and social distancing be adhered too.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

