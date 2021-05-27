MILLER

Donald Ray Miller, 60, of Wardensville, WV passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at his home.

Born July 24, 1960 in Clifton Forge, VA, he was the son of Margaret Lavon Godby Miller and the late Charles Melvin Miller.

Donnie worked as a purchaser for LSC Printing. He was an avid history buff. He loved antiques and had developed a passion for clock repair and restoration. He enjoyed mountain biking, hiking, and taking random road trips through the mountains. Donnie loved God, his mom and dad, his country, and his family.

In addition to his dad, he was preceded in death by his infant twin brother, Ronald Lynn Miller, and his beloved K9, Max.

Including his mom, survivors are his brothers, Eddie Miller (Sherri) of Renick, WV and Kenny Miller of Frankford, WV; sister, Susan Bagford (Michael Vasapoli) of Fairfax, VA; nieces and nephews, Christi Bagford, C.J. Miller (Jennifer), Kathy Bagford, Jack Gordon Miller, and Reese Henry Miller; and a great-niece, Maggie Miller.

A memorial service will be held at 12 noon, Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel – 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg, WV with Pastor Youel Altizer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the End of the Trail Cemetery, Clintonville, WV.

Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

The post Donald Ray Miller appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .