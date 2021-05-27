Canadian Firm Alphawave’s UK IPO Shows London Stock Exchange Still Has Pulling Power

FTSE Russell announces the quarterly changes to the FTSE UK Index Series. All constituent changes will be applied after the close of business on Friday, 18 June 2021 and will be effective on Monday, 21 June 2021 (rankings by capitalisation are as at close of business on Tuesday, 01 June 2021):Please note: Index review changes included within the attached files may be subject to revision until close of business Friday, 04 June 2021. Effective Monday, 07 June 2021, the index review changes will be considered final. Any subsequent changes will generally only be considered in exceptional circumstances, in accordance with the FTSE Russell recalculation policy and guidelines.Constituent changes can be accessed via the attachment below: