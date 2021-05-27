Canadian Firm Alphawave’s UK IPO Shows London Stock Exchange Still Has Pulling Power
Alphawave IP Group has its sights firmly set on a London Stock Exchange (LSE) listing with share prices ranging from £3.75 to £4.30 - amounting to a valuation of up to £3.2 billion according to bookrunner JP Morgan. As a Canadian firm, Alphawave’s choice to debut in London is a significant indicator that despite COVID-19 and Brexit uncertainty, the LSE is still capable of showcasing pulling power for up and coming unicorn companies.www.finextra.com