An explanation and usage of a confusion matrix to validate model accuracy. In Data Science, predictions always need to be validated with some accuracy metric. This can suggest looming issues with the performance of a model. It is always important to gauge this, because without using concrete validation, there is no real way to assess as to whether or not a model is doing the job properly. Since models work on their own, and do not require human interaction, gauging them before using them is certainly a great idea.