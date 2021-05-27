On-demand Game Server Architecture On AWS
Recently I’ve been working on a room-based multiplayer game built for WebGL and I kept bumping into issues with running my server architecture on top of AWS GameLift. I’ve used GameLift before for a different game, but I’ve always found the documentation grueling to sift through and the service just, all in all, lacking; deployments were slow and brittle, Terraform support is not great and for the problems it solves — as in indie — I found it to be a bit too pricy.towardsaws.com