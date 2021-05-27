On-demand Game Server Architecture On AWS

AWS CDK (Cloud Development Kit) is an open-source software framework for provisioning as code in AWS. CDK is a much more developer-friendly approach to creating infrastructure as code compared to other available options since it enables users to develop in their preferred language. And to make it even more interesting, AWS has built CDK such that it provides an object-oriented abstraction of AWS resources and takes care of most of the glue logic so that it is much easier for any developer to start provisioning resources with the cloud. For an introduction to CDK check out my previous article here.