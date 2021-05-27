How to Snap Out of a Data Science Slump
Our weekly selection of must-read Editors’ Picks and original features. What do you do when things aren’t going the way you were hoping they would? Whether it’s a machine learning model that required too much tinkering, a job offer that never materialized, or just a passing “wait, it’s almost June?!” moment of terror, we all face a setback (or worse) every once in a while. We found inspiration in our recent conversation with data scientist and TDS author Carolina Bento, whose pragmatic approach to problem-solving might resonate with you, too: “Sometimes, when I get stuck, I think about how I can approach the problem from a different angle.”towardsdatascience.com